Vietnam and Russia deepen collaboration in LNG and nuclear energy

According to PDP8, Vietnam expects to derive 25 %, or 37,000 MW of power, from LNG by 2030. This will require significant sector growth and investment. Domestic LNG projects currently produce just 7 billion cubic metres per year of usable gas, which is not enough to fulfil Viet Nam’s current needs.

In 2018, Vietnam imported 55 % of the total LNG used domestically; by 2020, that number had grown to 70 per cent.

According to Vietnam's gas industry development plan, the country will need to import 1 to 4 billion cubic metres of LNG per year from 2021-2025, increasing to 6 to 10 billion cubic metres per year by 2026.

Novatek’s interest

Before Putin discussed plans to provide long-term LNG supplies to Vietnam, Russian media had frequently addressed this issue.

The Novatek group has shown interest in the LNG sector in Vietnam on at least three occasions. LNG is regarded as the cleanest fossil fuel available today, as it does not produce soot, smoke, or dust during the combustion of natural gas. Furthermore, LNG-powered electricity is less dependent on natural conditions compared to wind or solar power, making it less prone to interruptions.

With these exceptional advantages, LNG has become a seismic name across continents. In the United States, El Pais reported that the appeal of LNG is akin to a modern-day gold rush, shaking energy centres to their core. Numerous LNG facilities have been constructed to meet export demands, making the US the world's largest LNG exporter in 2023.

According to a January report by Fortune, LNG terminals are proliferating along the European coastline. Last year, more than 20 new or expanded LNG terminals were planned across the European Union. These terminals are now becoming operational, resulting in an increasing influx of LNG into the EU.

In Asia, Reuters reported that LNG imports reached a record high of 26.61 million tonnes in December 2023, establishing the continent as the world's leading LNG importer.

In a July 2023 article, the Russian news agency Sputnik highlighted the LNG trend in Vietnam. Following its first shipment of 70,000 tonnes of LNG from Shell's multinational energy group last year, Vietnam has officially integrated into the global LNG trend.

Sputnik assessed that LNG serves as a "bridge fuel" in Viet Nam's transition from fossil fuels to cleaner energy sources. It is also considered a sensible choice given future challenges, as coal-fired power cannot be expanded (Vietnam plans to cease using coal for electricity generation by 2050, according to PDP8), and hydropower has no further development potential. Under PDP8, Vietnam aims to increase the share of gas-fired power from LNG to 14.9 % by 2030.

Vietnam is emerging as one of Asia’s most promising markets for LNG imports for electricity generation. Nguyen Quoc Thap, president of the Vietnam Petroleum Association, said, “Having a mechanism to contract power output by gas volume is critical for the development of imported LNG power projects.”

Golden opportunity in VN

According to an October 2023 report by CNBC, experts have identified Vietnam as one of the Southeast Asian countries poised to become a key driver for the LNG market by 2030. With LNG demand expected to surge in the coming years under PDP8, Vietnam is predicted to become a standout player in the LNG market and is on track to become a major force in the sector.

"LNG demand from Europe is projected to peak in 2027 and then decline by 2030. At that point, Southeast Asia, particularly Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia, will drive growth," said Tony Regan, head of the Asia-Pacific gas division at NexantECA, an energy and refining consultancy.

Recognising the significant opportunity in Vietnam, Novatek established a representative office in Hanoi as early as August 2021, aiming to develop a range of LNG supply projects for the country.

According to Interfax, in October 2022, Leonid Mikhelson, the founder and chairman of Novatek, informed Russian media that the group was exploring the possibility of supplying LNG to both existing and newly constructed power plants in Vietnam.

"Novatek is examining the potential to build an LNG terminal in Vietnam," he added.

By July 2023, Novatek representatives met with Pham Van Phong, general director of PV GAS, expressing their desire to collaborate with the Vietnamese group on LNG trading for 2023-2026. In an official statement following the meeting, Novatek emphasised its high regard for the cooperation opportunities with PV GAS.

In March, during a meeting with Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan, Novatek reiterated its strong interest in various LNG projects in Vietnam. E.N. Golm, Novatek's director of Business Development, highlighted the company's keen focus on Vietnam's liquefied natural gas sector.

This includes participation in the Ca Na LNG power project alongside other partners, as well as tapping into the rapidly growing Vietnamese gas market. Given the positive results from President Putin's visit to Vietnam and the subsequent announcements by the Russian leader, it is expected that Novatek will soon begin LNG projects in the country.

Nuclear research: a new era of cooperation

Vietnam and Russia are partnering to develop a Nuclear Technology Research Centre featuring a new 10MW research reactor, aiming to produce radiopharmaceuticals and irradiate silicon for semiconductor manufacturing. This was announced by Tran Chi Thanh, director of the Viet Nam Atomic Energy Institute, at a press conference held by the Ministry of Science and Technology on July 4.

Thanh said that by the end of June, Alexey Likhachev, general director of the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation (Rosatom), and Huynh Thanh Dat, Vietnam's minister of Science and Technology, exchanged a memorandum regarding the implementation of the Nuclear Technology Research Centre (CNST) project in Vietnam. Since then, the two parties have agreed on the methods of cooperation and implementation to ensure the project's effective construction and operation.

The CNST is expected to be located in Long Khanh City, Dong Nai Province. The centre will feature a pool-type nuclear reactor with a capacity of 10MW, using low-enriched fuel manufactured by Russia. Thanh said that the project had already started designing the reactor and surveying suitable locations for its construction.

The new research reactor aims to produce radiopharmaceuticals for cancer treatment and diagnosis, a critical task given that Vietnam sees approximately 180,000 new cancer cases annually, with a domestic treatment success rate of around 40 % (compared to 70 % globally).

"Currently, the Da Lat Nuclear Reactor produces nearly 10 types of radiopharmaceuticals, but the new reactor could increase this capacity by five to seven times," Thanh said.

The Ministry of Science and Technology has tasked the Vietnam Atomic Energy Institute with forming specialised teams focused on reactor physics, horizontal channel design, isotope production, materials research, silicon irradiation for semiconductors, activation analysis research, environmental protection, and nuclear safety. This initiative aims to ensure a skilled research and application workforce for the new reactor’s efficient and safe operation once the CNST becomes operational.

Thành also mentioned ongoing collaborations with several international institutions, including the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research in Dubna, Russia, to provide long-term training for personnel.

At the press conference, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Nguyen Hoang Giang emphasised Vietnam's policy of developing nuclear energy for peaceful purposes alongside socioeconomic development. He highlighted the practical demand for nuclear energy, demonstrated by its applications in medicine, agriculture, and the import-export of agricultural goods.

"Aligned with global trends, many countries are refocusing their resources on nuclear energy for socio-economic development. Thus, the project requires long-term preparation, to integrate nuclear energy into our socio-economic growth," he said.

The Nuclear Technology Research Centre project is being executed under an intergovernmental agreement signed in 2011. The Vietnamese government approved the investment policy for the project in 2018, marking the first time Vietnam had undertaken a large-capacity research reactor project.

Tran Hong Thai, also deputy minister of Science and Technology, noted that the project was of great interest to both Vietnam and Russia and had been included in the priority list for cooperation between the two governments.

"The success of the project not only marks an important milestone in Vietnam-Russia scientific and technological cooperation, enhancing Vietnam's nuclear energy capabilities, but it also lays the groundwork for Vietnam and Russia to continue engaging in more significant cooperative activities in the future, particularly in nuclear energy," Thai said.

To support the feasibility study, safety analysis, and design dossier review, the Ministry of Science and Technology has requested Rosatom to facilitate Vietnamese experts' involvement in the reactor's basic design and the accompanying safety calculations and analyses. Rosatom will also assist Vietnam in training personnel to operate the reactor.

Vietnam currently operates the Da Lat Nuclear Reactor, which has been in service for 40 years. Originally built by the United States in 1963 as the TRIGA Mark-2 reactor with a capacity of 250kW, the reactor was decommissioned before April 1975, with all fuel rods removed and returned to the US.

In 1982, the Soviet Union assisted in restoring and upgrading the Da Lat Nuclear Reactor, which was recommissioned in March 1984 with a nominal capacity of 500kW, double that of the original TRIGA reactor.

The reactor is used for scientific research, sample analysis, radiopharmaceutical production for healthcare and industry, and personnel training.

