ASEAN eyes nuclear energy, but airs safety concerns

Marcel Nicky Arianto, associate research analyst on power at ASEAN Center for Energy, said that while ASEAN countries aim to reach carbon neutrality by generating renewable energy such as solar and wind, they are not stable sources of power owing to their intermittency. But he said nuclear energy will not only cut carbon emissions but is also a stable and flexible energy source.

As of 2022, more than 66 per cent of the power generated in the ASEAN region was from coal and gas, while renewables accounted for about 33 per cent.

Arianto said the first step in deploying nuclear power in the region is for the governments to have "a strong political will" to use nuclear power as a means to secure energy supply and transition to a cleaner source of fuel; to create policies and laws on nuclear development; and to build the nuclear power plants.