Up to 10,000 Police to patrol Osaka Expo opening ceremony

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako are set to attend the ceremony, to be held the day before the Expo's opening, so police authorities are taking every precaution.
According to the Osaka police, some 2,200 officers will be dispatched from across the country, including members of Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department.
The dispatched officers will guard airports, streets and areas around the Expo venue.
They will leave after the ceremony, but will be sent to Osaka again when foreign VIPs visit.
The other 7,800 officers, from the Osaka police, will take charge of marine security and counterterrorism measures on trains and planes.
At the time of the Aichi Expo in 2005, a total of 4,000 police officers were deployed, including those dispatched from outside Aichi Prefecture, where the event took place.
