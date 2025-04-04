BMA keeps public parks open 24/7 after earthquake

Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok, stated that operations at five public parks on March 28 accommodated approximately 775 people, including Lumpini Park (100), Chatuchak Park (120), Benchasiri Park (75), Benjakitti Park (300), and Santiphap Park (180).

The private sector, including the Metropolitan Waterworks Authority, Tesco Lotus, McDonald's, and rescue volunteers led by Thai actress Panadda “Boom” Wongphudee, provided beverages and meals for those in the parks, he explained.

He added that police officers had been dispatched to ensure safety, confirming that the situation remained under control.