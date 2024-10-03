US sets preliminary new duties on solar imports from Southeast Asia

The US Commerce Department on Tuesday announced anti-subsidy countervailing duties on solar cells imported by companies in Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia and Thailand that were lower than some expected for several major Chinese producers.

The announcement is the first of two preliminary decisions expected by the Commerce Department this year in a trade case brought by South Korea's Hanwha Qcells, Arizona-based First Solar and several smaller companies seeking to protect billions of dollars in investments in US solar manufacturing.

The group called the American Alliance for Solar Manufacturing Trade Committee, accused Chinese companies with factories in the four Southeast Asian countries of flooding the US market with panels priced below their cost of production and of receiving unfair subsidies that make American products uncompetitive.

Others in the solar industry say those low-priced imports are critical for both clean-energy project developers competing with fossil fuels and for domestic solar factories that use overseas-made cells in panels assembled on US soil.