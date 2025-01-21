Manet: ‘Government, Hun Sen not behind killing of Lim Kimya’

He emphasised that if the government had orchestrated the murder, they would not have apprehended the suspect and handed him over to Thai authorities.

Speaking during the inauguration of a development project in Pursat province’s Bun Rany Senchey village, in Phnom Kravanh district, on the morning of January 20, Manet addressed accusations from overseas critics alleging that his father, Senate President Hun Sen, or the government was behind the slaying.

“Beyond the Koh Kut allegations, now critics are accusing us of being behind Lim Kimya's murder. They blame Samdech Techo [Hun Sen], our family or the government for orchestrating it. I ask: Is the government so foolish? If the government were involved, why would we have arrested the killer and sent him to Thailand to assist with the investigation?” Manet asked.

Lim Kimya, 74, a former lawmaker of the now-defunct Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), was shot and killed in Bangkok, Thailand, by Thai national Ekkalak Phaenoi. After the attack, Ekkalak fled to Cambodia but was captured by Battambang authorities and handed over to their Thai counterparts.

Two Cambodian nationals, Pich Kimsrin, suspected of acting as a “spotter” for the hit man, and Ly Ratanakraksmey, allegedly the mastermind, are also suspects in the case and are subject to Thai arrest warrants.