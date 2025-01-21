Manet: ‘Government, Hun Sen not behind killing of Lim Kimya’

He emphasised that if the government had orchestrated the murder, they would not have apprehended the suspect and handed him over to Thai authorities.
Speaking during the inauguration of a development project in Pursat province’s Bun Rany Senchey village, in Phnom Kravanh district, on the morning of January 20, Manet addressed accusations from overseas critics alleging that his father, Senate President Hun Sen, or the government was behind the slaying.
“Beyond the Koh Kut allegations, now critics are accusing us of being behind Lim Kimya's murder. They blame Samdech Techo [Hun Sen], our family or the government for orchestrating it. I ask: Is the government so foolish? If the government were involved, why would we have arrested the killer and sent him to Thailand to assist with the investigation?” Manet asked.
Lim Kimya, 74, a former lawmaker of the now-defunct Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), was shot and killed in Bangkok, Thailand, by Thai national Ekkalak Phaenoi. After the attack, Ekkalak fled to Cambodia but was captured by Battambang authorities and handed over to their Thai counterparts.
Two Cambodian nationals, Pich Kimsrin, suspected of acting as a “spotter” for the hit man, and Ly Ratanakraksmey, allegedly the mastermind, are also suspects in the case and are subject to Thai arrest warrants.
Manet explained that after the assassination, critics and opposition figures abroad prematurely concluded that Hun Sen had ordered the killing, which he described as an unfounded and unfair accusation. He reaffirmed that the government condemns the attack and extends condolences to the victim's family.
“If the government were behind this, and the gunman fled to Cambodian soil after committing the act in Thailand, wouldn’t the government have had the capacity to hide him? We have all the means to do so,” he said.
“But why did we immediately apprehend him and hand him over to Thai authorities at their request as soon as he entered Cambodia? Because we also want to know the full truth behind this incident as these accusations are unjust,” he added.
Manet also noted that overseas critics continue to criticise Thai authorities, whose investigation appears to have concluded that the assassination stemmed from a personal feud and was unrelated to politics. He regarded the opposition and analysts' allegations as attempts to exploit the incident for political gain.
He concluded that handing over the suspect to Thai authorities underscores the Cambodian government’s commitment to transparency and integrity in this matter. Manet added that Cambodia also seeks to uncover the true motives behind the assassination.
Niem Chheng
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network