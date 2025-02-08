Thousands in Myanmar march to Tak border to protest against power cut

Some 3,000 Myanmar residents on Saturday rallied at the first and second Thai–Myanmar Friendship bridges in Myawaddy, which connect to Mae Sot district, Tak province to protest against Thailand cutting off electricity, internet and fuel supplies to Myanmar’s border areas.

On Wednesday, the Thai government decided to cut off electricity supply in a bid to stop the operations of call-centre scam gangs based in the areas, which have become a growing international security concern.

Affected areas include Tachileik, Myawaddy and Phaya Thonsu townships on the Myanmar border, according to Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Around 3,000 protesters gathered at the First Thai–Myanmar Friendship Bridge at 8.30am on Saturday and marched towards the Second Friendship Bridge, passing several roads in Myawaddy.

Meanwhile, protest leaders took turns in giving speeches from a stage, urging local authorities to coordinate with Thai counterparts to resolve problems faced by the public as a result of the utility cutoff.

A news source said that protesters expected their rally to end around noon on Saturday.