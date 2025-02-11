177 Vietnamese deported from Cambodia, blacklisted for 3–5 years

The deportees – 158 men and 19 women – were returned to Vietnam through the Bavet-Moc Bai border crossing on February 7.
“All of these Vietnamese nationals entered Cambodia illegally and worked without valid permits,” explained Sok Somnea, deputy director-general of the General Department of Immigration (GDI) in charge of the Foreigners Department.
Somnea added that the individuals would face legal consequences under Vietnamese law.
According to Vietnamese media, 48 of the deportees had originally left Vietnam legally, while 129 entered Cambodia illegally.
Of the total, 176 were implicated in an online scam operation involving gambling, fake investment schemes and romance scams, allegedly run by a company based in Cambodia’s Svay Rieng province. One individual was identified as a broker facilitating these illegal activities.
“Two of the returnees were already wanted suspects: one was being sought by police in Ho Chi Minh City’s Thu Duc district for engaging in sexual relations with a minor aged 13–16, and another was wanted by District 3 police for theft," reported Vietnam Plus.
Somnea confirmed that those deported have been blacklisted in Cambodia.
“As per Cambodian law, we have already placed them on a blacklist, barring them from re-entering the Kingdom for at least three to five years,” he told The Post.
Hong Raksmey
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network