177 Vietnamese deported from Cambodia, blacklisted for 3–5 years

The deportees – 158 men and 19 women – were returned to Vietnam through the Bavet-Moc Bai border crossing on February 7.

“All of these Vietnamese nationals entered Cambodia illegally and worked without valid permits,” explained Sok Somnea, deputy director-general of the General Department of Immigration (GDI) in charge of the Foreigners Department.

Somnea added that the individuals would face legal consequences under Vietnamese law.