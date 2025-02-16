Myawady residents queue for fuel as Thai suspended fuel exports for nine days

There are many gas stations in Myawady town, but many of them are closed due to lack of fuel. PTT petrol station sold 5,000 kyats worth of fuel for each motorcycle and 30,000 kyats worth of fuel for each car and, more than a thousand cars and motorcycles are queuing up to buy fuel at the gas station.

Similarly, there is a lot of traffic congestion along the road with vehicles going to buy in Mae Sot, Thailand from the top of the Friendship Bridge to the intersection of Municipal Road.