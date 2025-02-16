Myawady residents queue for fuel as Thai suspended fuel exports for nine days

There are many gas stations in Myawady town, but many of them are closed due to lack of fuel. PTT petrol station sold 5,000 kyats worth of fuel for each motorcycle and 30,000 kyats worth of fuel for each car and, more than a thousand cars and motorcycles are queuing up to buy fuel at the gas station.
Similarly, there is a lot of traffic congestion along the road with vehicles going to buy in Mae Sot, Thailand from the top of the Friendship Bridge to the intersection of Municipal Road.
Some vehicles have gone to Mae Sot to buy fuel and sell it back in Myawady town. In the past, gasoline was less than 4,000 kyats per litre, but now it is trading at over 14,000 kyats per litre.
In addition, it is reported that some are carrying fuel tanks in big and small cars and selling them to buyers through the cash-on-delivery system.
The worst thing is some people transported fuel from Hpa-an to Myawady and sold it back in baht, which should not be done, said a local.
To be able to resell fuel oil in Myawady town, the town elders have requested that government officials and members of the local armed groups help to bring in fuel oil smoothly.
At present, Thailand has banned the exports of 11 other products, not only electricity and fuel but also other products to Myanmar.
The list of 11 products includes mobile phones, batteries, inverters, generators, solar panels, mobile devices, cables, hardware, software, products related to fraudsters and engine wine, according to sources from Thailand.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network