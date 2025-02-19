Phumtham said Hun Manet regretted the \"Ta Muen Thom\" incident

During the visit, they met with Thai representatives, including Lt Col Chakkrit Piyasuparerk, Commander of the 21st Infantry Regiment, and the Ta Muen Thom coordination team.
The Cambodian delegation emphasized the importance of maintaining ongoing cooperation between both nations. Addressing recent media reports on border tensions, they asserted that such matters were for journalists, reaffirming that military forces from both sides continue to uphold a positive relationship and remain committed to collaboration.
Following a 20-minute discussion aimed at fostering mutual understanding, the Cambodian delegation departed with a display of friendly gestures toward their Thai counterparts.
Meanwhile, Thai Defense Minister Phumtham Wechayachai responded to criticism from Lt Gen Phongsakorn Rodchomphu, a former Member of Parliament, who accused the Second Army Area of negligence for allowing Cambodian nationals to sing the national anthem at Ta Muen Thom Temple.
Phumtham clarified that the accusation may stem from a misunderstanding, as the precise border demarcation between Thailand and Cambodia in the area remains unresolved. He further noted that Thailand has allowed visitors to pay respects at the temple in the spirit of international cooperation.
Phumtham stated that when people travel to various locations, certain actions that may violate regulations can occur. The important thing is how both sides work together to resolve such issues when they arise.
He urged against politicizing the issue, stating, "Don't view everything as a political matter or as a failure of the government. If there is a concern, seek clarification first, and if we have been negligent, then criticism is welcome."
Meanwhile, Cambodia expressed regret over the incident. On February 18, 2025, Tea Seiha, Cambodia's Minister of Defense and Prime Minister Hun Manet contacted Phumtham to offer their apologies, emphasizing that the incident was not intentional and that they were working to address the situation.
Both sides also made efforts to prevent the emotions of the military or individuals involved from escalating the issue into a larger conflict between the two countries.