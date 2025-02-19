Phumtham said Hun Manet regretted the \"Ta Muen Thom\" incident

Meanwhile, Thai Defense Minister Phumtham Wechayachai responded to criticism from Lt Gen Phongsakorn Rodchomphu, a former Member of Parliament, who accused the Second Army Area of negligence for allowing Cambodian nationals to sing the national anthem at Ta Muen Thom Temple.

Phumtham clarified that the accusation may stem from a misunderstanding, as the precise border demarcation between Thailand and Cambodia in the area remains unresolved. He further noted that Thailand has allowed visitors to pay respects at the temple in the spirit of international cooperation.

Phumtham stated that when people travel to various locations, certain actions that may violate regulations can occur. The important thing is how both sides work together to resolve such issues when they arise.

He urged against politicizing the issue, stating, "Don't view everything as a political matter or as a failure of the government. If there is a concern, seek clarification first, and if we have been negligent, then criticism is welcome."