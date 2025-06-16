Cambodian fishing crew don’t want to go home: Thai fisheries association

The president of the National Fisheries Association of Thailand (NFAT) said on Monday that a recent survey found most Cambodians working as fishing crew in Thailand do not want to return home.

Mongkol Sukcharoenkana, president of the NFAT, said he had instructed provincial fisheries associations in the four provinces with the highest number of Cambodian fishing crew to conduct checks with the workers. The findings revealed that most did not wish to go back to Cambodia.

The surveys were conducted by fisheries associations in Trat, Rayong, Ranong, and Samut Prakan — each employing over 10,000 Cambodian crew members.