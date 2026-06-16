Thai Light Technology is Unlocking the Over 16,000-Year-Old Malaysian Artifacts

The SLRI was utilised to analyse the samples at a chemical and molecular level, enabling the detection of phosphates and other embedded minerals.

Initial findings showed that the pottery clay mainly consists of silica, kaolinite, and quartz, which changed chemically due to heat during firing or prolonged burial.

“With over 30 years of research experience, I use synchrotron techniques to analyse, and I want to inspire the next generation of scientists in the region and beyond to utilise advanced light sources for significant groundbreaking discoveries and for elevating international research collaboration between Malaysia and Thailand,” Prof. Rahman said.

Additionally, traces of organic matter resembling resin were identified.

The research team plans to verify these findings using complementary analytical methods in future studies, believing that the arrival of these primary samples marks the beginning of further investigations into ancient pottery using synchrotron techniques.