Doctor raises alarm over rising Covid-19 admissions and deaths

Dr Thira Woratanarat said figures from the past week from April 21 to 27 showed that 1,672 Covid patients were admitted to hospitals and nine died.

He said 390 of the patients suffered from severe lung infections and 148 others had to be put on ventilators.

The doctor noted that the rate of hospital admissions rose 66.5% from the previous week. He said admission rates had been rising for seven consecutive weeks.