Nation TV unveils ‘Natrans’, its second AI news presenter

Nation TV is the television and online media arm of Nation Group.

While Natcha presents the news during the Nation News Alert programme, airing daily at 2.05pm and 2.55pm, Natrans will bring latest updates from around the globe to viewers during the Nation World News section of the “Khaokhon Khonkhao” programme.

The programme airs from 8.35pm to 10.25pm on weekdays and from 8.15pm to 9.55pm on weekends.

Natrans will also present updates on the economy and sports during the Nation News Alert programme from May 7.

Since the debut, the AI presenter has received positive feedback from viewers and business partners, said Nation TV, adding that there had been expression of interest in using the AI presenters as MCs of events and virtual conferences.

The station said it was confident that the AI presenters would help create a new experience in news consumption for viewers, as well as generate new business opportunities in the future.

While introducing Natcha last month, Nation TV’s managing director, Apirawee Pichayadecha, said AI reporters would help support the work of the editorial department, giving other reporters more time to focus on news gathering and verifying information.

“News reporting by AI presenters would be accompanied by automatic closed captions that would make viewers feel like they were listening to real persons,” she said.