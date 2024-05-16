Wild ride: Tiger cub chases motorbike on Thai street

A motorcyclist driving along a street in Chachoengsao, 80 kilometres east of Bangkok, was astonished to find a tiger cub blocking his path on Thursday.

Resident Chayanon Kongsuwan, 21, told police that he was taking his passenger back home in the early hours when they encountered the young tiger in the middle of the soi.

Chayanon said the big cat briefly chased their bike before settling down again on the street. He and his passenger, 23-year-old Thanapol Rungroj, then fled inside and called police.