Electricity supply disrupted as van topples 17 poles in Bangkok

The falling poles damaged six vehicles and injured many people.
The white Toyota van crashed into an electric pole at Bueng Kum district, and the impact toppled 17 electric poles, starting from the National Institute of Development Administration intersection on Seri Thai Road and almost reaching the Suan Nawamin Pirom intersection, a distance of nearly a kilometre.
Electricity supply along the road was disrupted, affecting over 100 households.
Six vehicles, including cars and motorcycles, were damaged by the falling poles and eight people sustained minor injuries.
Initially, rescuers closed off the entire accident site as the fallen electric poles blocked the road, making it impassable for vehicles. Traffic was redirected to alternate routes along Nawamin Road.
The van driver reportedly sustained injuries to his right leg and chest and was taken to a hospital. A news team spoke with the driver's younger brother, who is the registered owner of the van. He had come to the accident scene and explained that he had lent the van to his older brother to be used for work in film production both in Bangkok and other provinces. He was unaware of any specific job his brother had taken up before the accident, and declined to speculate on whether his brother might have been under the influence of alcohol, or any other reason for the crash.
The owner of one of the damaged vehicles said that he had been driving behind the white van when, suddenly, it swerved and crashed into an electric pole, pulling down many other poles that fell on his car.
Residents in the area have been severely affected by the power outage. Many could not stay in their homes and had to seek temporary accommodation at game shops, hotels, or relatives' houses. Some families even had to take their pets out of their homes.
Food vendors who had fresh food stored in refrigerators suffered significant losses due to the lack of electricity.
Meanwhile, the authorities are in discussions with the Bueng Kum and Bangkapi district offices to arrange temporary accommodation for residents affected by the power outage while awaiting repairs to the electrical system.
Napatsorn Palarawipong, a council member of Bangkapi district, stated that initially the Metropolitan Electricity Authority had cut off the power supply for safety reasons and mobilised large trucks and machinery to remove the fallen poles to expedite the reopening of the road.
"Power supply is expected to be restored by 5pm today [Saturday]," Napatsorn said.