Electricity supply disrupted as van topples 17 poles in Bangkok

The owner of one of the damaged vehicles said that he had been driving behind the white van when, suddenly, it swerved and crashed into an electric pole, pulling down many other poles that fell on his car.

Residents in the area have been severely affected by the power outage. Many could not stay in their homes and had to seek temporary accommodation at game shops, hotels, or relatives' houses. Some families even had to take their pets out of their homes.

Food vendors who had fresh food stored in refrigerators suffered significant losses due to the lack of electricity.

Meanwhile, the authorities are in discussions with the Bueng Kum and Bangkapi district offices to arrange temporary accommodation for residents affected by the power outage while awaiting repairs to the electrical system.

Napatsorn Palarawipong, a council member of Bangkapi district, stated that initially the Metropolitan Electricity Authority had cut off the power supply for safety reasons and mobilised large trucks and machinery to remove the fallen poles to expedite the reopening of the road.

"Power supply is expected to be restored by 5pm today [Saturday]," Napatsorn said.



