Many injured in explosion at LPG vehicle station in Suphan Buri

Rescuers said many people were injured in the incident in Doem Bang Nang Buat district, but official figures have not been released yet.

The Samer Kan Rescue Foundation of Suphan Buri said the explosion at the LPG station near Khao Phra intersection and Tha Chang market happened at 1.30pm.

The foundation said the fire that ensued after the explosion was put out at 2.40pm.

The foundation said many people were injured but it was not certain whether there were any fatalities.