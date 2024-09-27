Nearly half of Thai workforce happy with career despite skill-job mismatch

Despite a mismatch of skill and job, 48% of Thai employees reported feeling happy or extremely happy in their current positions.

Interestingly, the mismatch is more pronounced among lower-wage workers: 41% of those earning below 13,000 baht per month feel their current job does not match their skills and aspirations.

In contrast, merely 18% of middle to higher-income employees, earning more than 70,000 baht per month, feel their job perfectly matches their skills and aspirations.

The survey also highlights a trend among Thai employees to remain in jobs they have outgrown, often for extended periods. While 54% of younger employees aged 18-24 are more eager to seek new opportunities, 16% of those aged 45-54 are willing to stay in mismatched roles for over five years.

Meanwhile, the evolution of the job market is evident in the survey results:

42% of Thai employees find it harder to secure jobs matching their qualifications now compared to when they started their careers.

A striking 92% of Thai employees are open to making significant career shifts, often pursuing roles drastically different from their original fields of study.

In light of these findings, Jobsdb by SEEK is encouraging employees to explore upskilling and reskilling opportunities to enhance their potential and better align their skills with job opportunities. By investing in their professional development, employees can increase their chances of finding fulfilling and rewarding careers.

Furthermore, the survey underscores the importance of adaptability in Thailand's workforce. While many employees find satisfaction in their current roles, the willingness to make significant career changes demonstrates a desire for fulfillment and growth, the employment platform said.

