Fine dust exceeds safety standard in 56 areas of Bangkok

Air quality in 56 areas of metropolitan Bangkok fell below the safety standard on Wednesday morning, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)’s Air Quality Information Centre said.

The centre said these areas reported levels of PM2.5 above the standard of 37.5 micrograms per cubic metre (mcg) over a three-hour average (5am to 7am). The average PM2.5 level throughout the city on Wednesday was 40.4 mcg.

PM2.5 refers to dust particles 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, long-term exposure to which is linked with chronic diseases including lung and heart problems.

The five districts that reported the highest levels of PM2.5 are Bang Na (52.6 mcg), Nong Khaem (51.5 mcg), Khlong Sam Wa (51.5 mcg), Wang Thonglang (47.3 mcg), and Thonburi (46.7 mcg).

A full report of PM2.5 readings across all districts is available at https://www.facebook.com/bangkokbma

The centre urged Bangkokians in risky areas to wear facemasks when leaving homes and avoid staying outdoors for extended periods. It also recommended city dwellers to reduce the use of personal cars and plant trees at home, which will serve in pollution absorption.

Major sources of PM2.5 include traffic emissions, industrial factories, forest fires, and burning of harvest leftovers.

Air quality can be checked daily on the AirBKK application, www.airbkk.com, Line: @airbangkok, as well as the Facebook page of the BMA’s Environment Department.