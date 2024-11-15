Ban Chiang artefacts returned to National Museum

Representatives from UNESCO, the Culture Ministry and the Fine Arts Department were on hand yesterday (November 14) to mark the International Day against Illicit Trafficking in Cultural Property with the handover of four artefacts by the US Embassy in Thailand.

Looted from Ban Chiang, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Udon Thani province that was a settlement and cemetery of prehistoric humans over 3,500 years ago, the four pieces of earthenware and tools with the iconic red patterns of Ban Chiang, were presented to an American soldier as a gift from the Thai government in the 1960s and had been kept at the embassy ever since, US Ambassador Robert Godec told those attending the ceremony.

“We hope that these artefacts will contribute to the further study and understanding of one of Southeast Asia’s most important prehistoric societies,” he said.

Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakitkosol thanked the United States government for returning the invaluable artefacts to Thailand, adding that the return of the objects would strengthen cultural ties and the long-standing and robust cooperation between the two countries.