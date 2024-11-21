Bangkok’s biggest floral fair to bloom from December 1-10

Bangkok’s largest floral festival will burst into bloom at Suan Luang Rama IX Park from next month with over 600,000 flowers and plants, plus a plethora of activities.

"Phanmai Ngam Aram Suan Luang Ror Kao", or Enchanting Floral Festival at Suan Luang Rama IX Park, has been held every yearend since the park first opened in Prawet district, southeast Bangkok, in 1987.

This year’s highlights include an exhibition to celebrate HM the King’s sixth cycle (72nd) birthday, firework shows on the opening and closing nights, and exhibits of cold-climate plants, carnivorous plants, bamboos, as well as competitions for rare and decorative plants.

Visitors will also enjoy cultural performances, free open-air concerts, horoscope booths, street foods, luck draws, and booths selling flowers, decorative plants and gardening tools at special prices.

Fair activities run from 3pm to 7pm but the park is open daily from 5am to 7pm.

The park can be reached by MRT train (Suan Luang Rama IX station). Motorists can park their cars at Paradise Park and Seacon Square shopping malls, and then take a free shuttle bus to the park.

The festival runs from December 1 to 10.

For more, visit the park’s official Facebook page.