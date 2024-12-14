Thai researchers develop supplement to combat cardiovascular disease

Thai researchers have pioneered a groundbreaking dietary supplement in the form of a jelly, derived from a unique fruit extract, potentially offering a new approach to reducing risk of cardiovascular disease.

The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MOHEI), in collaboration with the Scientific and Technological Research Institute of Thailand, has developed a novel supplement using Carissa carandas Linn, a species of flowering shrub sometimes known as Bengal currant.

The research project involved three critical stages:

Extracting key substances from the fruit

Testing biological activity and safety through in vitro and animal studies

Developing a dietary supplement in jelly form, ready for potential commercial production

Deputy Prime Minister's Office spokesman Karom Polpornklang highlighted the significance of herbal remedies in health care. Carissa carandas Linn contains numerous chemical elements, including alkaloids, flavonoids and saponins, which demonstrate promising medical properties such as antioxidant, anti-cancer, and anti-inflammatory effects.

Preliminary scientific testing revealed remarkable results. Experiments on rats with induced hyperlipidemia showed a statistically significant decrease in blood cholesterol and triglyceride levels among those receiving the extract. Importantly, safety assessments confirmed no toxic symptoms or animal fatalities during both acute and subchronic toxicity tests.

