Thai researchers develop supplement to combat cardiovascular disease

Thai researchers have pioneered a groundbreaking dietary supplement in the form of a jelly, derived from a unique fruit extract, potentially offering a new approach to reducing risk of cardiovascular disease.
The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MOHEI), in collaboration with the Scientific and Technological Research Institute of Thailand, has developed a novel supplement using Carissa carandas Linn, a species of flowering shrub sometimes known as Bengal currant.
The research project involved three critical stages:
Deputy Prime Minister's Office spokesman Karom Polpornklang highlighted the significance of herbal remedies in health care. Carissa carandas Linn contains numerous chemical elements, including alkaloids, flavonoids and saponins, which demonstrate promising medical properties such as antioxidant, anti-cancer, and anti-inflammatory effects.
Preliminary scientific testing revealed remarkable results. Experiments on rats with induced hyperlipidemia showed a statistically significant decrease in blood cholesterol and triglyceride levels among those receiving the extract. Importantly, safety assessments confirmed no toxic symptoms or animal fatalities during both acute and subchronic toxicity tests.
The research team believes this innovative supplement could provide an additional option for improving public health, potentially reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases that can lead to premature death. Moreover, the development is expected to add substantial value to Thailand's health-product industry and export potential.
This breakthrough represents a promising intersection of traditional herbal knowledge and modern scientific research, offering hope for more natural approaches to managing cardiovascular health.