Cold in upper Thailand, isolated thundershowers in the South

Upper Thailand will experience cold to very cold weather with morning fog on Wednesday as the moderate high-pressure system continues to cover the upper part of the country, the Thai Meteorological Department said this morning.
Very cold weather is forecast for mountaintops the North and Northeast with morning frost in some areas, the department added.
It urged people in the upper country to take care of their health due to the cold weather and be cautious of fire hazards caused by dry air.
Meanwhile, the moderate northeast monsoon prevails over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and Andaman Sea, causing isolated thunderstorms in the lower South. Waves in the lower Gulf rise to 2 metres high and over 2 metres in thundershowers, while waves in the upper Gulf and the Andaman Sea will reach 1-2 metres in height and over 2 metres in thundershowers.
All ships should proceed with caution and avoid storms, the department warned.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Cool to cold with morning fog. Temperature lows of 14-18°C and highs of 29-33°C. Cold to very cold with morning frost on the mountaintops.
Northeast: Cool to cold with light morning fog. Lows of 12-18°C and highs of 29-32°C. Cold to very cold on the mountaintops.
Central: Cool with morning light fog. Lows of 19-21°C and highs of 31-33°C.
East: Cool with morning light fog. Lows of 18-23°C and highs of 31-34°C. Waves below a metre high and 1-2 metres offshore.
South (East Coast): Cool mornings with isolated thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Yala, and Narathiwat. Lows of 20-25°C and highs of 30-32°C. Waves about 2 metres high and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Trang and Satun. Lows of 22-26°C and highs of 32-34°C. Wave about 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Cool with light morning fog. Lows of 21-23°C and highs of 32-34°C.