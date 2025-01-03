Bangkok traffic alert: Ratchadamnoen narrowed for Orange Line construction

Four out of eight outbound traffic lanes on Bangkok’s historic Ratchadamnoen Avenue in Phra Nakhon district will be closed from January 15 to July 31 to make way for construction of the Orange Line rail tunnel, the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) announced on Friday.

The closure will affect the section running from the Chemical Scientific Industry Ltd building to Deves Insurance Plc, it said. Traffic on the inbound lanes will not be affected, it added.