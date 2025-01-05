Bangkok’s first book fair of the year to be held later this month

SUNDAY, JANUARY 05, 2025

Naiin Bookstore organising 10-day event, which includes campfire storytelling

The Naiin Bookstore will organise Bangkok’s first book fair in 2025 from January 24 to February 2.

The 10-day book fair will be held from 10am to 9pm under the theme “Reading recreation around a campfire” on the fifth-floor hall of Samyan Mitrtown shopping mall on Rama IV Road in Pathum Wan district.

The bookstore said books from all major publishers would be available for shopping.

A main activity will be campfire storytelling by writers, artists and even some well-known readers.

People can shop for books at low prices.

The shopping mall can be conveniently accessed by MRT subway.
 

