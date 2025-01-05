Bangkok’s first book fair of the year to be held later this month

The Naiin Bookstore will organise Bangkok’s first book fair in 2025 from January 24 to February 2.

The 10-day book fair will be held from 10am to 9pm under the theme “Reading recreation around a campfire” on the fifth-floor hall of Samyan Mitrtown shopping mall on Rama IV Road in Pathum Wan district.

The bookstore said books from all major publishers would be available for shopping.

A main activity will be campfire storytelling by writers, artists and even some well-known readers.