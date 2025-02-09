LGBTQ+ group wants trans woman to apologise over soup attack on student

The LGBTQ+ group representative, identified as Big Calypso, said that the gathering was only aimed at demanding an apology from Rasipha to the university student.

He claimed that the trans woman had shown no remorse for her alleged wrongdoing. “Transgender people should love each other, why do you hurt each other like this,” he said.

Kiattisak assured that the LGBTQ+ group had not gathered there to seek revenge for the university student.

Meanwhile, the victim said on his Instagram that he had recovered from the burns, and thanked his friends, the police and Guntouch for their support.

“I would like to thank everyone. I will fight and recover my mental state quickly. Thank you very much to all of you,” he said.