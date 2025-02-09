LGBTQ+ group wants trans woman to apologise over soup attack on student

A viral video clip on Friday showed the trans woman, identified as Rasipha, 22, allegedly pour hot soup on the student’s head three times. The victim suffered burns on the arms, neck and elbow.
Rasipha reportedly trimmed the student’s hair and demanded 50,000 baht cash from the victim. The video clip has gone viral among netizens and the hashtag #สาดน้ำร้อน (splashing hot water) was trending on X.
The victim filed a complaint at Khlong Luang Police Station and informed popular social media activist Guntouch Pongpaiboonwet, also known as Gun Jompalang.
The police summoned Rasipha for interrogation and charged the trans woman with physical assault. They are waiting for the medical report before proceeding with legal action against her.
Khlong Luang Police Station superintendent Pol Colonel Kiattisak Mitprasat and a group of LGBTQ+ arrived at the condominium near a university at around 11pm on Saturday, demanding an apology from Rasipha.
Police were deployed at the scene on Sunday and instructions were issued to the condominium manager to prevent the entry of any person who might harm the alleged perpetrator.
The LGBTQ+ group representative, identified as Big Calypso, said that the gathering was only aimed at demanding an apology from Rasipha to the university student.
He claimed that the trans woman had shown no remorse for her alleged wrongdoing. “Transgender people should love each other, why do you hurt each other like this,” he said.
Kiattisak assured that the LGBTQ+ group had not gathered there to seek revenge for the university student.
Meanwhile, the victim said on his Instagram that he had recovered from the burns, and thanked his friends, the police and Guntouch for their support.
“I would like to thank everyone. I will fight and recover my mental state quickly. Thank you very much to all of you,” he said.