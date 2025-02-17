Three arrested for attempting to smuggle 500kg of ‘ice’ to Nonthaburi

Three Thai men have been arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle 500 kilogrammes of crystal meth, or "ice", on behalf of a Chinese drug boss from Chiang Mai’s border to Nonthaburi.

The arrest of the three unnamed suspects was announced by Pol Lt-Gen Panurat Lakboon, secretary-general of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, at the ONCB head office on Monday.

Panurat said the drug was believed to belong to a Chinese drug boss operating across the Thai border in the Golden Triangle area, extending into Chiang Mai, and was being sent to Nonthaburi with the intention of smuggling it to a third country.