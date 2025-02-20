MRT Pink Line extension scheduled to open in June

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit today (February 20) provided an update on the progress of the MRT Pink Line extension project from Si Rat Station to Muang Thong Thani.

Suriya, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, said the extension consists of two stations covering a distance of 3 kilometres, with an investment of 4.072 billion baht. As at the end of January 2025, the project was 85.97% complete, with civil works at 87.88% and system works at 82.22%, ahead of schedule by 2.17%.

The project is expected to enter trial operations in late May, followed by a one-month free trial for the public in late June. Full service is set to begin on July 19, with fares ranging from 15 to 22 baht. The extension will join the 20-baht flat fare policy by September 2025.

The MRT Pink Line extension is a monorail system similar to the existing Pink Line from Khae Rai to Min Buri. It is part of a broader network of electric rail systems in Bangkok and the surrounding area, designed to encourage more public transport use and reduce traffic congestion on Chaeng Watthana Road while addressing PM 2.5 air pollution in the city.