MRT Pink Line extension scheduled to open in June

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit today (February 20) provided an update on the progress of the MRT Pink Line extension project from Si Rat Station to Muang Thong Thani.
Suriya, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, said the extension consists of two stations covering a distance of 3 kilometres, with an investment of 4.072 billion baht. As at the end of January 2025, the project was 85.97% complete, with civil works at 87.88% and system works at 82.22%, ahead of schedule by 2.17%.
The project is expected to enter trial operations in late May, followed by a one-month free trial for the public in late June. Full service is set to begin on July 19, with fares ranging from 15 to 22 baht. The extension will join the 20-baht flat fare policy by September 2025.
The MRT Pink Line extension is a monorail system similar to the existing Pink Line from Khae Rai to Min Buri. It is part of a broader network of electric rail systems in Bangkok and the surrounding area, designed to encourage more public transport use and reduce traffic congestion on Chaeng Watthana Road while addressing PM 2.5 air pollution in the city.
The extension will connect to the main line at Muang Thong Thani Station (PK10), which has three platforms: Platform 1 for trains heading to the main line's Nonthaburi Government Centre Station (PK01), Platform 2 for trains heading to Min Buri (PK30), and Platform 3 for trains heading to the extension to Impact Muang Thong Thani (MT01).
The Impact Muang Thong Thani Station (MT01) connects to Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University (Exit 1), Wat Phasuk Manijak School (Exit 2), Impact Muang Thong Thani (Exit 3), and Soi Chaeng Watthana-Pak Kret 39 (Exit 4).
The Muang Thong Thani Lake Station (MT02) connects to the lake (Exit 1), Soi Chaeng Watthana-Pak Kret 39 (Exit 2), Somdej Phra Srinagarindra Park (Exit 3), and Impact Muang Thong Thani (Exit 4).
A skywalk will be constructed to link the station to the Challenger building, making it easier for passengers attending events, concerts, or expos at Impact Muang Thong Thani. Passengers will exit Impact Muang Thong Thani Station (MT01) using Exit 3 to proceed to the Challenger building or Impact Arena.