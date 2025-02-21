Prosecutors investigated for alleged involvement in illegal businesses

As many as 14 prosecutors are currently under scrutiny for disciplinary offences, with two allegedly involved with illegal Chinese business operators, according to a Nation TV report on Friday.
The Office of the Attorney General (OAG)’s prosecutor committee has stated that it has acknowledged the request for extending the investigation of 11 prosecutors on disciplinary grounds.
The committee also approved suspending the duties of a deputy attorney general charged with involvement in an illegal Chinese business. He made headlines last year for having a relationship with the ex-wife of a Chinese businessman.
A provincial prosecutor is being investigated for alleged lobbying for 25 million baht cash from an illegal Chinese business operator, whom the Chinese wish to extradite. The committee will consider his offence again on March 25.
The committee has also ordered a disciplinary punishment against another prosecutor charged in a bankruptcy case.