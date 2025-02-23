11 injured in insurgent bombing in Yala’s Bannang Sata district

The explosion took place outside a convenience store near Wat Neranjarawas, injuring seven policemen and four civilians. All injuries have been taken to the hospital for treatment.
Security officials have been dispatched to clear the scene and ensure safety among people. Investigation is underway as they believe that this attack was aimed at causing panic in the area.
The bomb attack took place ahead of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s visit to three southernmost provinces (Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat) on Sunday.
As adviser to this year’s ASEAN chairman, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, this visit aims for security talks to seek a solution for the southern insurgency.