Cruise owner faces licence suspension for dumping garbage in Chao Phraya river

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri explained that the Royal Galaxy Cruise, operated by Happy International Trade, was responsible for dumping waste into the river, causing significant environmental harm.
The Marine Department's director-general has been instructed to investigate the case and immediately suspend the boat's operating licence, she said.
Additionally, the department has been ordered to file a lawsuit against the cruise's crew members under the Navigation in Thai Waters Act, BE 2456 (1913), for allegedly discarding garbage into the river.
Violators could face up to six months in prison and/or a fine of up to 10,000 baht, she noted.
The Marine Department has also been tasked with coordinating with relevant agencies to strengthen enforcement against violators and promote cooperation in preserving the Chao Phraya River's marine ecosystem.
Meanwhile, Marine Department director-general Kritphet Chaichuai said officials have been ordered to gather evidence for legal action against the crew at Pakkhlongsan Police Station and conduct an inspection of the diner cruise.
Initially, the department will suspend the boat's operating licence, he said, adding that discussions will be held with the Thai Boats Association and passenger boat operators on measures to protect the river’s ecosystem.
Anyone who witnesses water safety incidents can call the Marine Department’s hotline 1199 anytime, he added.