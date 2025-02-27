Cruise owner faces licence suspension for dumping garbage in Chao Phraya river

Additionally, the department has been ordered to file a lawsuit against the cruise's crew members under the Navigation in Thai Waters Act, BE 2456 (1913), for allegedly discarding garbage into the river.

Violators could face up to six months in prison and/or a fine of up to 10,000 baht, she noted.

The Marine Department has also been tasked with coordinating with relevant agencies to strengthen enforcement against violators and promote cooperation in preserving the Chao Phraya River's marine ecosystem.