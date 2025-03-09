Three attacks in Narathiwat leave 2 fatalities, 10 injured

The most significant attack occurred at 7.10pm when over 10 armed insurgents drove a truck and a car to the Sungai Kolok district office. They opened fire on volunteer defense officers stationed at the gate.
An insurgent parked a car equipped with explosives near the conference room building before opening fire and throwing three to four pipe bombs into the district office. The explosives detonated, and the insurgents fled the scene in the truck.
Police sealed off the area and contacted the explosive ordnance disposal unit for inspection. Two volunteer defense officers were killed in the attack, while nine others were injured and taken to Sungai Kolok Hospital for treatment.
In another attack, insurgents detonated a gas cylinder at a car repair shop near Sungai Kolok Municipality, slightly injuring one person and causing damage to nearby residences and vehicles.
At 7.52 pm, another bomb exploded on an electric pole in Sungai Padi district, knocking over two poles but causing no injuries.
Authorities are investigating the incidents and searching for those responsible.