Hot day forecast for upper Thailand, wet in the South

The upper part of Thailand will experience hot weather during the day with isolated rain in the East and some parts of the Bangkok metropolitan area on Tuesday, the Thai Meteorological Department forecast this morning.
These conditions are due to a low-pressure system over upper Thailand combined with weak easterly and southeasterly winds bringing moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.
Meanwhile, the moderate easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the Gulf, the South, and the Andaman Sea will cause scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in the South.
Waves in the upper Gulf and the Andaman Sea are expected to rise above 2 metres in height in thundershowers, the department said, while suggesting that all ships should proceed with caution and keep away from storms.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Hot day; minimum temperature 21-25 degrees Celsius, maximum 35-39°C.
Northeast: Hot day; minimum 20-25°C, maximum 35-38°C.
Central: Hot day; minimum 25-27°C, maximum 36-39°C.
East: Hot day with isolated light rains mostly in coastal areas; minimum 25-27°C, maximum 35-37°C; waves below a metre high and about a metre high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, and Songkhla; minimum 25-26°C, maximum 32-35°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun; minimum 25-27°C, maximum 33-36°C; waves about a metre high and 1-2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Hot day with isolated light rain; minimum 27-28°C, maximum 37-38°C.