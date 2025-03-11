Hot day forecast for upper Thailand, wet in the South

The upper part of Thailand will experience hot weather during the day with isolated rain in the East and some parts of the Bangkok metropolitan area on Tuesday, the Thai Meteorological Department forecast this morning.

These conditions are due to a low-pressure system over upper Thailand combined with weak easterly and southeasterly winds bringing moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.

Meanwhile, the moderate easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the Gulf, the South, and the Andaman Sea will cause scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in the South.

Waves in the upper Gulf and the Andaman Sea are expected to rise above 2 metres in height in thundershowers, the department said, while suggesting that all ships should proceed with caution and keep away from storms.