Death toll in expressway bridge collapse rises to six on Sunday

One worker succumbed to sustained injuries, raising the death toll from the expressway bridge collapse to six on Sunday. The number of injuries was revised down to 26.

Officials reported that an injured worker was pronounced dead at a hospital after the bridge near the Dao Khanong Toll Gate on the Chalerm Mahanakhon Expressway collapsed at 1:48 am on Saturday.

The bridge, which was under construction over the Chalerm Mahanakhon Expressway, had its beam and floor collapse after cement was poured for the floor.

On Sunday, rescue workers were still attempting to check under the collapsed concrete floor for workers who might still be missing.