Death toll in expressway bridge collapse rises to six on Sunday

One worker succumbed to sustained injuries, raising the death toll from the expressway bridge collapse to six on Sunday. The number of injuries was revised down to 26.
Officials reported that an injured worker was pronounced dead at a hospital after the bridge near the Dao Khanong Toll Gate on the Chalerm Mahanakhon Expressway collapsed at 1:48 am on Saturday.
The bridge, which was under construction over the Chalerm Mahanakhon Expressway, had its beam and floor collapse after cement was poured for the floor.
On Sunday, rescue workers were still attempting to check under the collapsed concrete floor for workers who might still be missing.
At the same time, construction workers were rushing to clear the debris and the collapsed bridge so that traffic could resume on the part of the expressway near the Dao Khanong Gate.
Workers stated that it was difficult to clear the debris as the bridge collapsed while the cement had not yet hardened, causing it to stick to the part of the Chalerm Mahanakhon Bridge beneath it.
Officials also confirmed that a Myanmar worker, Tai Wei, 22, who had been reported missing by his family, was among the deceased at Taksin Hospital.