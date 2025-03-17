Police colonel caught allegedly cheating on judge exam

The page stated that several A4 pages of printed law textbooks were discovered under the officer’s exam paper. The materials had been illicitly brought into the examination hall, violating the test’s integrity.

Public Backlash and Viral Social Media Reactions

As of Monday, the Facebook post received over 1,400 reactions, was shared more than 400 times, and garnered over 150 comments. Many Thai netizens condemned the officer’s actions, expressing concerns about the implications of such behavior in the judiciary system.

Several comments pointed out the irony of a judge applicant cheating on an exam meant to assess their legal knowledge and ethics. Some users remarked that if he was willing to cheat on the test, it raised serious concerns about his future conduct if he were to become a judge.