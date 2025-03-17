Police colonel caught allegedly cheating on judge exam

A police colonel has been arrested for allegedly cheating during an exam to qualify as an administrative court judge. The incident has sparked widespread criticism from Thai netizens.
A popular Facebook page, Big Krien (Jerk), reported on Sunday that the police colonel was caught red-handed by exam referees at Thammasat University’s Rangsit campus on Saturday afternoon. The officer was allegedly attempting to smuggle cheat sheets into the exam room while taking a test for a judge position at the Central Administrative Court.
The page stated that several A4 pages of printed law textbooks were discovered under the officer’s exam paper. The materials had been illicitly brought into the examination hall, violating the test’s integrity.
As of Monday, the Facebook post received over 1,400 reactions, was shared more than 400 times, and garnered over 150 comments. Many Thai netizens condemned the officer’s actions, expressing concerns about the implications of such behavior in the judiciary system.
Several comments pointed out the irony of a judge applicant cheating on an exam meant to assess their legal knowledge and ethics. Some users remarked that if he was willing to cheat on the test, it raised serious concerns about his future conduct if he were to become a judge.
Later on Sunday, the police colonel filed a complaint at a local police station, alleging that the exam referees physically harmed him while escorting him out of the exam hall. The social media page later revealed that the officer held several doctorate degrees, further intensifying public scrutiny.
The police colonel later spoke to Channel 8 in a phone interview, denying the cheating allegations. He claimed that he unintentionally brought the printed materials into the exam room due to a wardrobe mishap.
According to his statement, he had to change trousers before entering the exam hall, which caused confusion. In the rush, he forgot the printed pages inside his suit jacket.
He stated that when the referees checked his exam ID card, he searched his pockets and realized he had mistakenly brought the papers. Since he could not leave the room, he decided to place them under his exam paper to avoid suspicion.