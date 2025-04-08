Xin Ke Yuan Steel postpones press conference on steel quality

Chinese steel manufacturer Xin Ke Yuan Steel has announced the postponement of its upcoming press conference concerning steel quality, opting to await clarification from the Industry Ministry on the same matter.

Previously, board directors Chen Jianqi and Somphan Pankaew stated on Sunday that the company intended to hold a press conference on the issue at the Rama Gardens Hotel in Bangkok on Wednesday (April 9).

However, the Industry Ministry subsequently announced it would be holding its own press conference on the same topic at its headquarters in Bangkok’s Ratchathewi district on Thursday (April 10).