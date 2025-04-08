Xin Ke Yuan Steel postpones press conference on steel quality

Chinese steel manufacturer Xin Ke Yuan Steel has announced the postponement of its upcoming press conference concerning steel quality, opting to await clarification from the Industry Ministry on the same matter.
Previously, board directors Chen Jianqi and Somphan Pankaew stated on Sunday that the company intended to hold a press conference on the issue at the Rama Gardens Hotel in Bangkok on Wednesday (April 9).
However, the Industry Ministry subsequently announced it would be holding its own press conference on the same topic at its headquarters in Bangkok’s Ratchathewi district on Thursday (April 10).
The ministry’s briefing will also address long-term measures to ensure the quality of construction materials and to bolster public confidence in construction safety.
“The company would like to first hear the Industry Ministry’s press conference in order to understand its policies and details,” Xin Ke Yuan Steel said in a statement, adding that the decision to postpone also aims to ensure compliance with laws, regulations and directives issued by the ministry.
The Rayong-based company is currently under investigation for its potential involvement in the collapse of the State Audit Office (SAO) building in Bangkok following the earthquake on March 28.
Test results from the Iron and Steel Institute of Thailand on April 1 revealed that the company’s 32mm and 20mm deformed steel bars, used in the construction of the building, failed to meet safety standards.
Industry Minister Akanat Promphan signed a letter on April 4 calling for the revocation of investment privileges for Xin Ke Yuan Steel, despite the company holding a Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI) certification for its product quality.