Hot day and thundershowers forecast across Thailand

The upper part of Thailand will experience hot to very hot weather, with isolated thundershowers and gusty winds on Friday, the Thai Meteorological Department announced this morning.

These weather conditions are attributed to a heat low-pressure system over upper Thailand, combined with prevailing southwesterly and southerly winds, which are also bringing isolated heavy rain to the lower Northeast and Eastern regions.

The department has urged the public to take care of their health due to the extreme heat.

In southern Thailand, southwesterly and southerly winds over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea are expected to bring isolated thundershowers and heavy rain. The department has warned that waves in both seas will reach about 1–2 metres in height, with waves exceeding two metres during thunderstorms. All vessels in these areas are advised to proceed with caution and avoid stormy areas.

Additionally, from Saturday to Monday, a moderate high-pressure system from China is expected to extend over the Northeast and the South China Sea. This system is likely to trigger outbreaks of summer storms, including thunderstorms, gusty winds, hail, and lightning strikes in some areas of the upper country, the department added.