Hot day and thundershowers forecast across Thailand

The upper part of Thailand will experience hot to very hot weather, with isolated thundershowers and gusty winds on Friday, the Thai Meteorological Department announced this morning.
These weather conditions are attributed to a heat low-pressure system over upper Thailand, combined with prevailing southwesterly and southerly winds, which are also bringing isolated heavy rain to the lower Northeast and Eastern regions.
The department has urged the public to take care of their health due to the extreme heat.
In southern Thailand, southwesterly and southerly winds over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea are expected to bring isolated thundershowers and heavy rain. The department has warned that waves in both seas will reach about 1–2 metres in height, with waves exceeding two metres during thunderstorms. All vessels in these areas are advised to proceed with caution and avoid stormy areas.
Additionally, from Saturday to Monday, a moderate high-pressure system from China is expected to extend over the Northeast and the South China Sea. This system is likely to trigger outbreaks of summer storms, including thunderstorms, gusty winds, hail, and lightning strikes in some areas of the upper country, the department added.
Weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Hot to very hot day with scattered thundershowers, gust and hail mostly in Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Tak, Phetchabun and Phitsanulok; minimum temperature 22-26 degrees Celsius, maximum 36-40°C.
Northeast: Hot day with scattered thundershowers and gust mostly in Loei, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Nakhon Ratchasima and Buriram; minimum 22-25°C, maximum 33-37°C.
Central: Hot day with scattered thundershowers and gust mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Singburi, Lopburi, Saraburi, Suphanburi, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 36-39°C.
East: Hot in the upper part with scattered thundershowers and gust mostly in Chachoengsao, Sa Kaeo, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 24-27°C, maximum 29-37°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rains in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 32-36°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 32-35°C; waves about 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Hot day with isolated thundershowers and gust; minimum 25-27°C, maximum 34-37°C.
Regarding the forecast of summer storms from April 12-14, the Royal Irrigation Department has instructed irrigation projects nationwide to strictly inspect the readiness of all irrigation structures to ensure they can operate at full efficiency.
At the same time, emphasis has been placed on preparing machinery and equipment for deployment in high-risk areas, and continuously removing obstructions from waterways to improve water drainage efficiency.
Department has prioritized timely public alerts and communication of water situation to ensure that people in affected areas are well-informed. This allows the public to adequately prepare and respond appropriately to any potential situations that may arise.