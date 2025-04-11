Chiang Mai Municipality ranks ninth among most polluted cities

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), in coordination with the Royal Thai Army, is working to alleviate air pollution across 17 northern provinces currently experiencing poor air quality.

On Thursday, the DDPM’s Guardian Team deployed a KA-32 helicopter to douse forest fires in the Pang Makham Pom conservation forest, located in Chiang Mai’s Chai Prakan district.

The helicopter completed eight sorties, releasing a total of 24,000 litres of water, before landing at the 7th Infantry Division in Mae Rim district at 3.50pm.