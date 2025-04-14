Songkran road death toll rises to 100 after three days

The first three days of the seven dangerous Songkran days saw a total of 756 road accidents, resulting in 100 deaths and 752 injuries, the Road Safety Centre announced on Monday.

Third Day Sees 39 Deaths in 296 Accidents

On Sunday, 13 April, the third day of the monitoring period, 296 accidents were recorded, killing 39 people and injuring 296 others.

The centre reported that the main causes of Sunday’s accidents were: