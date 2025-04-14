Songkran road death toll rises to 100 after three days

MONDAY, APRIL 14, 2025

100 people have died and 752 injured in 756 road accidents during the first 3 days of Songkran. Speeding and drink driving are major causes.

The first three days of the seven dangerous Songkran days saw a total of 756 road accidents, resulting in 100 deaths and 752 injuries, the Road Safety Centre announced on Monday.

Third Day Sees 39 Deaths in 296 Accidents

On Sunday, 13 April, the third day of the monitoring period, 296 accidents were recorded, killing 39 people and injuring 296 others.

The centre reported that the main causes of Sunday’s accidents were:

  • Speeding (44.26%)
  • Drink driving (29.05%)
  • Sudden lane changes (17.91%)

Motorcycles were the most involved vehicles, accounting for 85.85% of the accidents.

Highways were the most common locations, with 81.42% of incidents occurring there.

Provinces with Highest Figures

  • Phuket had the highest number of accidents on Sunday (15 accidents).
  • Lampang reported the most injuries (19 injuries).
  • Pathum Thani, Sa Kaeo, and Chiang Rai recorded the highest number of fatalities (three each).

Monitoring Aims to Promote Safe Travel

The Road Safety Centre has been monitoring road incidents from 11 April, when people began travelling back to their home provinces to celebrate Songkran with family. The campaign, aimed at promoting road safety and awareness, will run until 17 April.

Summary of Key Figures After Three Days

  • Provinces with no reported deaths: 30
  • Province with the highest number of accidents: Phatthalung (28)
  • Province with the highest number of injuries: Lampang (31)
  • Province with the highest death toll: Bangkok (10 deaths)

Warning on Medicine-Induced Drowsiness

At a press conference on Monday, Pol Gen Kraiboon Suadsong, Deputy National Police Chief, said that aside from drink driving, drowsiness caused by certain medications was also responsible for many accidents.

He urged provincial administrations to run public awareness campaigns warning drivers not to get behind the wheel after taking medications that cause drowsiness.
 

