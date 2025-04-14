Songkran road death toll rises to 100 after three days

The first three days of the seven dangerous Songkran days saw a total of 756 road accidents, resulting in 100 deaths and 752 injuries, the Road Safety Centre announced on Monday.
On Sunday, 13 April, the third day of the monitoring period, 296 accidents were recorded, killing 39 people and injuring 296 others.
The centre reported that the main causes of Sunday’s accidents were:
Motorcycles were the most involved vehicles, accounting for 85.85% of the accidents.
Highways were the most common locations, with 81.42% of incidents occurring there.
The Road Safety Centre has been monitoring road incidents from 11 April, when people began travelling back to their home provinces to celebrate Songkran with family. The campaign, aimed at promoting road safety and awareness, will run until 17 April.
At a press conference on Monday, Pol Gen Kraiboon Suadsong, Deputy National Police Chief, said that aside from drink driving, drowsiness caused by certain medications was also responsible for many accidents.
He urged provincial administrations to run public awareness campaigns warning drivers not to get behind the wheel after taking medications that cause drowsiness.