Several provinces warned of more thunderstorms

The Meteorological Department on Thursday issued a warning for residents of Bangkok and several other provinces to prepare for thunderstorms over the coming days.

According to the department, Bangkok and its surrounding provinces—as well as parts of the Northeast, Central region, and eastern coastal areas—are expected to experience thunderstorms from Thursday through to Sunday.

Southern provinces along the Andaman coast are also forecast to receive heavy rainfall over the next two days due to the influence of south-westerly winds.