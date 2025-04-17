Several provinces warned of more thunderstorms

The Meteorological Department on Thursday issued a warning for residents of Bangkok and several other provinces to prepare for thunderstorms over the coming days.
According to the department, Bangkok and its surrounding provinces—as well as parts of the Northeast, Central region, and eastern coastal areas—are expected to experience thunderstorms from Thursday through to Sunday.
Southern provinces along the Andaman coast are also forecast to receive heavy rainfall over the next two days due to the influence of south-westerly winds.
From Monday, 21 April to 25 April, temperatures across much of Thailand are expected to rise, and rainfall in the upper part of the country will likely decrease. However, isolated thunderstorms may still occur, particularly along the Andaman coast in the South.
The department further warned that thunderstorms are expected to return in many regions between 26 April and 1 May. Residents are advised to closely monitor weather updates and remain alert for further warnings.