Krabi marine park to fine foreign tourist for violating monkey-feeding ban

Online Reactions and Calls for Harsher Penalties

By Monday noon, the video had gained more than 15,900 reactions, 2,100 angry comments, and over 3,200 shares. One of the people who shared the video was the administrator of the popular Facebook page Drama Addict.

Drama Addict criticised the act, noting that feeding wild monkeys is strictly prohibited due to the risk of altering their natural behaviour. The post also questioned why the group’s tour guide failed to intervene.

Offence Occurred at ‘Ao Ling Sam Hat’ Monkey Bay

In a subsequent update at 7:35 p.m. on Sunday, the park confirmed the incident took place at Ao Ling Sam Hat (Bay of Three Beaches of Monkeys) on Phi Phi Don Island. The location is known for its population of wild monkeys, and signs are placed there to discourage tourists from feeding them.

“Officials are now tracing the tourist in question to take action in accordance with the rules and the law,” the post concluded.

Public Suggests Increasing the Fine

Several Thai commenters expressed concern that the 1,000-baht fine may be too low to serve as a deterrent. Many urged the park to consider raising the fine to better protect local wildlife and reinforce park regulations.

