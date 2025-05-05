Traffic patterns on two Bangkok roads changed to ease Orange Line construction congestion

The Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTTPP) announced on Monday that it has begun implementing experimental traffic pattern changes on two major roads in central Bangkok to alleviate congestion caused by the ongoing Orange Line electric railway construction.

Trial Period from 5 to 20 May

OTTPP Director Panya Chupanit said the revised traffic patterns, affecting sections of Rajaprarop Road and Rama I Road, will be tested on a trial basis from Monday, 5 May to 20 May.

He explained that the temporary changes are intended to relieve congestion resulting from the construction of the Orange Line extension, which runs from the Cultural Centre to Taling Chan.