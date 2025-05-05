Traffic patterns on two Bangkok roads changed to ease Orange Line construction congestion

The Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTTPP) announced on Monday that it has begun implementing experimental traffic pattern changes on two major roads in central Bangkok to alleviate congestion caused by the ongoing Orange Line electric railway construction.
OTTPP Director Panya Chupanit said the revised traffic patterns, affecting sections of Rajaprarop Road and Rama I Road, will be tested on a trial basis from Monday, 5 May to 20 May.
He explained that the temporary changes are intended to relieve congestion resulting from the construction of the Orange Line extension, which runs from the Cultural Centre to Taling Chan.
The adjustments were approved on 22 April by the committee responsible for monitoring traffic impacts from the Orange Line construction project.
Panya outlined the following changes to traffic flow:
Expected Reduction in Congestion
Panya added that a preliminary study predicts these measures could reduce congestion on affected routes by approximately 15%, helping to improve traffic flow during peak morning hours.