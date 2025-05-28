Israel’s 77th Independence Day Celebrated at the Embassy in Thailand

H.E. Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of Thailand, honoured the occasion by attending the celebration. He extended his heartfelt congratulations to the people and government of Israel, highlighting the enduring friendship between the two nations.

Anutin also reaffirmed the extensive cooperation across various sectors, including innovation, agriculture, labour, and sustainable development.

Ambassador Orna Sagiv expressed pride in Israel’s rapid advancements and emphasised the importance of international collaboration. She highlighted the strong and lasting bond between Israel and Thailand, which continues to grow through shared efforts and mutual respect.



As part of the celebrations, the Israel–Thailand Friendship Award 2025 was presented to several distinguished individuals who have made significant contributions to strengthening the ties between the two countries.