Building collapse near Wat Traimit kills one man

An old building near Wat Traimit Withayaram Worawihan in Bangkok partially collapsed on June 20, killing one man and damaging several cars, emergency officials said.

The incident took place on Charoen Krung Road in Talat Noi subdistrict, Samphanthawong district. Rama 199 radio centre said it received reports through the 199 emergency hotline and the Line application that a building had suffered a structural collapse near the temple.

Firefighters and rescue workers from Suan Mali Fire and Rescue Station were dispatched to the scene.





Initial reports said a large concrete slab fell from the second floor of the building and struck a man, who died at the scene. His identity had not yet been confirmed.

One car was also badly damaged in the incident.





Officials and rescue volunteers sealed off the area and were working to remove debris and recover the victim safely, while further checks were expected to determine the condition of the building and the cause of the collapse.