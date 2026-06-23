Concrete canopy collapses from abandoned building on Dinso Road

A third-floor concrete canopy collapsed from an abandoned commercial building on Dinso Road in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district on Tuesday morning, prompting emergency crews to seal off the area amid concerns that more of the structure could give way.

No injuries or fatalities were reported.

The incident occurred near a well-known restaurant in Wat Bowon Niwet subdistrict, a busy old-town area often packed with residents, pedestrians and tourists.

Residents alert Rama 199 after collapse

The Rama 199 Radio Centre Facebook page reported at 9.13am on June 23, 2026, that it had received an alert from local residents about a serious structural collapse involving a commercial building on Dinso Road.