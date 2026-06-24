OR cuts premium fuel prices in Thailand by up to THB4.20

OR has cut retail prices for selected premium fuels by THB1.20-4.20 per litre, with the new prices taking effect from 5am on June 24, 2026.

The reduction applies only to premium fuel products sold by PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc (OR), while prices for other OR petrol, gasohol and diesel products remain unchanged.

Bangchak Corporation Plc (BCP) has kept prices for all fuel types unchanged.

Key price cuts by OR

Diesel SUPER POWER X: down THB4.20 per litre

Super Power Gasohol 95: down THB3.20 per litre

SUPER POWER X 99: down THB1.20 per litre

Retail fuel prices in Bangkok

The following are retail prices in Bangkok, excluding local maintenance tax, after the adjustment:

Petrol and gasohol

Petrol: THB48.44 per litre

Super Power Gasohol 95: THB50.99 per litre (OR)

SUPER POWER X 99: THB49.79 per litre (OR)

Gasohol 98+: THB53.44 per litre (Bangchak)

Gasohol 95: THB38.85 per litre

Gasohol 91: THB38.48 per litre

Gasohol E20: THB33.85 per litre

Gasohol E85: THB29.79 per litre

Diesel

Super Power Diesel: THB54.25 per litre (OR)

Diesel: THB37.50 per litre (OR)

Diesel B20: THB32.50 per litre (OR)

Diesel SUPER POWER X: THB50.05 per litre (OR)

Hi Premium Diesel Plus: THB54.25 per litre (Bangchak)

Hi Diesel S: THB37.50 per litre (Bangchak)

Diesel B20: THB32.50 per litre (Bangchak)

What remains unchanged

Other OR petrol products remain unchanged.

Other OR gasohol products remain unchanged.

Other OR diesel products remain unchanged.

Bangchak has made no price changes for any fuel type.

The latest adjustment means OR’s premium diesel product saw the sharpest reduction, while regular diesel and mainstream gasohol prices remain at their previous levels.

Thansettakij