Corrections Department grants Sek Loso parole with EM bracelet

The Department of Corrections has clarified that rock singer Sek Loso will be released on special parole on June 24, 2026, but will be required to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet.
The department issued the statement after public interest in the release of Seksan Sukpimai, better known as “Sek Loso”, who had been sentenced to prison for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, resisting officials and drug use.
His total sentence was set at two years, 12 months and 20 days. The sentence began on May 20, 2025, and he had originally been scheduled for release on May 31, 2028.
The Department of Corrections said that while in custody, Seksan was selected to join a special parole training programme titled “Applying the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy to Inmates’ Lives”.
The course was held under the Kamlangjai Project, initiated by Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha, at Khao Kling Temporary Prison under Phetchaburi Central Prison.
The five-month training programme for fiscal 2026 ran from January 23 to June 23, 2026. The department said Seksan had behaved in line with prison discipline and completed the training according to the required criteria.
On June 3, 2026, the Royal Decree on Pardons B.E. 2569 came into effect. Seksan, as a convicted prisoner eligible under Sections 9(2) and 10(2), received a sentence reduction of five months and 20 days.
His sentence was reduced from two years, 12 months and 20 days to two years, six months and 30 days, with the full sentence now due to end on December 13, 2027.
The department said Seksan had been approved for special parole by the subcommittee considering sentence suspension at its fifth meeting of 2026 on May 27.
The Justice Minister later approved the special parole on June 19, 2026.
Phetchaburi Central Prison will release Seksan on special parole for probation on June 24, with an electronic monitoring device attached.
During probation, Seksan must strictly comply with all conditions until the completion of his sentence.
The case dates back to late December 2017, when Seksan was accused of firing shots into the air at a temple in Nakhon Si Thammarat, an incident that led police to seek an arrest warrant. He was later arrested at his home, where authorities said he resisted officers and was found in possession of a firearm and ammunition without the required licence, while also admitting to drug use. The Supreme Court’s final ruling, read by the Min Buri Criminal Court on May 20, 2025, upheld his convictions for illegal firearm and ammunition possession, drug use and resisting arrest, sentencing him to two years, 12 months and 20 days in prison without suspension before he was taken into custody.