Corrections Department grants Sek Loso parole with EM bracelet

The Department of Corrections has clarified that rock singer Sek Loso will be released on special parole on June 24, 2026, but will be required to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet.

The department issued the statement after public interest in the release of Seksan Sukpimai, better known as “Sek Loso”, who had been sentenced to prison for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, resisting officials and drug use.

His total sentence was set at two years, 12 months and 20 days. The sentence began on May 20, 2025, and he had originally been scheduled for release on May 31, 2028.

The Department of Corrections said that while in custody, Seksan was selected to join a special parole training programme titled “Applying the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy to Inmates’ Lives”.

The course was held under the Kamlangjai Project, initiated by Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha, at Khao Kling Temporary Prison under Phetchaburi Central Prison.

The five-month training programme for fiscal 2026 ran from January 23 to June 23, 2026. The department said Seksan had behaved in line with prison discipline and completed the training according to the required criteria.