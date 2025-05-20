Supreme Court sentences rocker “Sek Loso” to 2 years 12 months, no suspension

The Criminal Court in Minburi, Bangkok, on Tuesday (May 20) read the Supreme Court’s ruling upholding a prison sentence against popular Thai rocker Sek Loso, 50, whose real name is Seksan Sukpimai.

The court confirmed his conviction for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, drug use, and resisting arrest by police officers.

Sek Loso was initially arrested on 31 December 2017 at his home in Nakhon Si Thammarat following a warrant issued for firing a gun into the air without justifiable cause.

During the arrest, he reportedly resisted officers and threatened to use his weapon, forcing police to call in a special unit to subdue him.

The court heard that he possessed an automatic pistol with registered ammunition but did not have a licence for it. He also admitted to using illegal drugs. This was not his first offence; he had previously been convicted but was given a suspended sentence.