Supreme Court sentences rocker “Sek Loso” to 2 years 12 months, no suspension

The Criminal Court in Minburi, Bangkok, on Tuesday (May 20) read the Supreme Court’s ruling upholding a prison sentence against popular Thai rocker Sek Loso, 50, whose real name is Seksan Sukpimai.
The court confirmed his conviction for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, drug use, and resisting arrest by police officers.
Sek Loso was initially arrested on 31 December 2017 at his home in Nakhon Si Thammarat following a warrant issued for firing a gun into the air without justifiable cause.
During the arrest, he reportedly resisted officers and threatened to use his weapon, forcing police to call in a special unit to subdue him.
The court heard that he possessed an automatic pistol with registered ammunition but did not have a licence for it. He also admitted to using illegal drugs. This was not his first offence; he had previously been convicted but was given a suspended sentence.
In the initial trial, Sek was sentenced to a total of 2 years and 9 months in prison for the combined charges, including a previous assault case. Although he claimed to suffer from bipolar disorder during the incidents, the court ruled he was aware of his actions and rejected his mental health defence.
On appeal, the sentence was slightly reduced to 2 years and 6 months, but the court still ordered him to serve the prison term without suspension. The Supreme Court’s final ruling adjusted the sentence to 2 years, 12 months, and 20 days.
After the verdict, Sek Loso was taken to Minburi Remand Prison to begin serving his sentence.
Sek Loso is one of Thailand’s most iconic rock musicians. Rising to fame in the mid-1990s as the frontman of the band Loso, he quickly became a household name with hit albums like Lo-Society and Loso Entertainment.
Known for his distinctive voice and heartfelt lyrics, Sek played a major role in popularising rock music in Thailand, blending alternative, hard rock, and blues influences.
His success extended beyond Thailand, as he performed at international music festivals such as South by Southwest in the United States and Glastonbury in the UK.
Despite his musical achievements, Sek has attracted considerable media attention for his turbulent personal life, including legal troubles and controversies.
His career remains influential, but his public image has been affected by incidents offstage, adding complexity to his legacy as a beloved yet polarising figure in Thai entertainment.