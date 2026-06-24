DBD targets Huai Khwang firms over nominee and payment risks

The Department of Business Development (DBD) is intensifying its crackdown on nominee businesses, most recently sending a special task force to work with various security agencies in high-risk areas of Huai Khwang after finding information linked to the use of Thai nationals to hold shares on behalf of foreigners, as well as payment practices and financial transactions that may fall within the scope of money laundering.

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director-general of the DBD under the Ministry of Commerce, said he had assigned the director of the Protection and Suppression of Illegal Business Division, together with the DBD’s anti-nominee team, to inspect high-risk businesses in Huai Khwang district, Bangkok, on Tuesday (June 23, 2026).

The operation was joined by the chair of the House Committee on the Prevention and Suppression of Money Laundering and Drugs, Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD) to monitor and examine the use of Thai nationals as concealed nominees holding shares for foreigners, as well as financial flows and payment systems that could fall within the scope of money laundering.

The joint inspection targeted five juristic persons described as operating restaurant businesses on Pracha Uthit Road and Ratchadaphisek Road.

They were considered a risk group for nominee business and had used financial transactions or payment systems that could facilitate money laundering.