TH-AI Passport contractor explains row, says payments tied to real users

On questions over the public relations budget, Phakwan said the main purpose of the project is platform service provision. The TOR, which runs to more than 30 pages, focuses on AI models, platform access and service requirements.

Other components, such as training, hackathons, bootcamps, project evaluation, reports and media awareness campaigns, are supporting details rather than the core qualifications required to join the bidding.

She said media awareness was not part of the key qualifications previously mentioned by the ministry’s permanent secretary, meaning a bidder without that specific capability could still take part in the tender.

On system capacity, Phakwan said the company has prepared infrastructure capable of handling up to 5,000 transactions per second, or TPS.

This is far higher than the 139 TPS figure discussed publicly, she said, explaining that the system was designed as a hyperscale platform that can expand automatically to prevent bottlenecks or crashes during periods of heavy simultaneous usage.

She said people could be assured that the company had not used 139 TPS as the basis for system planning.

Phakwan stressed that giving people access to AI Pro tools would be worthwhile because it would help create new skills that Thais can apply in their own professions and personal contexts.

If payment negotiations are concluded, she said, the service could open to the public by the end of July 2026, with the first phase focused on successful implementation.

She said the project could become an important step in giving Thai people broad access to world-class technology if all sides agree on fair conditions.

She explained that AI Pro differs from free AI services because the system includes prompt guides, learning materials and tools that help users understand how to apply AI effectively.

She said the project is intended to give people not only access to AI, but also a practical learning environment that allows them to build useful skills.

“For example, young people working in media who can access Seedance to generate Hollywood-level videos would find this exciting,” she said.

“We do not want the project to be cancelled, and we believe that if fair payment conditions can be agreed, the key part of the additional contract annex will be Pay per Active User,” Phakwan said.

On concerns over possible data leaks, Phakwan said the platform must comply with the Personal Data Protection Act, or PDPA.

She said personal data and usage behaviour data will be stored separately, meaning the system will not identify who entered which prompts or created which content. Access to such data will be governed by legal and security policies.

Asked whether the registration system could crash when the project opens, Phakwan said the registration day is expected to be the peak period because many people will want to claim their rights at the same time.

However, she said the system’s hyperscale design allows capacity to expand when many users enter simultaneously.

After registration, the company will be able to see the actual number of people using the service and manage capacity accordingly.